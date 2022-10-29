I have no problem if Navya has ‘child without marriage’: Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently joined her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya.’ In the show, the actress said that ‘physical attraction,’ is very important for a relationship to last longer. She also said that during their time they couldn’t experiment.

Speaking about the physical aspect, Jaya said that a relationship can’t last on ‘love, fresh air, and adjustment.’ She added to her statement that she doesn’t have any problem with Navya having a child without marriage.

Jaya said, “People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. In our times we couldn’t experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn’t they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn’t a physical relationship it’s not going to last very long. You can’t be last on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It’s very very important.”



She further stated, “Sometimes it’s a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn’t even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta’s generation, Navya’s is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it’s very wrong. It’s okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it.”

Jaya Bachchan continued the podcast with advice for the younger generation. She said that she is looking at the current youth very clinically and since there’s a lack of that emotion in today’s romance…”I think you should marry your best friend.”

“You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying’. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem,” the veteran actor added.

Apart from Jaya, granddaughter Navya and daughter Shweta Bachchan were also present in the podcast.