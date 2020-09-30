Amitabh Bachchan Organ Donor
Official Twitter Handle Of Amitabh Bachchan

“I Am A Pledged Organ Donor” Informs Amitabh Bachchan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another.

Big B shared a picture from the sets of the reality quiz-based show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12”, which he hosts. In the picture, the veteran wears a green ribbon pinned on his suit.

Related News

Big revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput case! Sushant sent…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank statement reveals…

Sona Mohapatra Talks About Ways To Smash Patriarchy In…

Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19

“The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon .. I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR ! .. bearing the giving of life to another!” he wrote.

The cine icon, who recently battled Covid, also shared a picture where he is seen wearing a face mask on his way to work.

“Chale hum bhaiya, kaam pe, pahene Pangolin mask , pandrah ghante kaam karna hai, yehi hai apna task,” he expressed with a dash of instant poetry.

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Explains The Changing Punjabi And Hindi Rap Scenario

Nation

DRDO Scientist Honey-Trapped By Woman, Held Hostage, 3 Arrested

Nation

Strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass, a bond of friendship & love

World

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Texas Reports Emergence Of Brain-Eating Amoeba

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7