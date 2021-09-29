Hwasa is preparing for new solo album, RBW confirms

K-Pop girl band Mamamoo’s youngest member Hwasa is preparing for a solo album, her agency- RBW confirmed the news. On September 29, the agency reportedly said, “Hwasa is steadily preparing a solo album. However, the specific time has not been decided.”

Ahn Hye-jin, popularly known by her stage name ‘HWASA’ made her solo debut in February 2019 with her first single ‘Twit’. Then, in June 2020, the mini-album ‘Maria’ was released, which according to the Gaon Chart surpassed 100 million streaming music this year.

Apart from that Hwasa has also received platinum certification for streaming and download of her single ‘Don’t Give Me’, sang with rapper Loco. Later another platinum certification for ‘Maria’. Although Hye-jin first debuted as a member of MAMAMOO on June 19, 2014, she earned more recognition as a solo artist who captured both popularity and fandom by winning the Best Solo Performance category at the ‘2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the ’35th Golden Disc Awards’ Digital Music Bonsang for ‘Maria’.

Moreover, the rapper has also built a reputable reality show personality because of her recurrent appearance in the popular MBC variety show ‘I Live Alone,’ which showcases the insides of celebrities who live by themselves and the adventures that follow up.

Due to Hwasa’s neat and delicious way of eating food, she was also crowned as a ‘Mukbang Queen.’ She has truly covered all forms of entertainment through the years and ruled the platforms with confidence. Fans cannot wait to see more of her and to have her conquer the music world once again with her new solo.