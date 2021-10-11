Hum Do Humare Do: Rajkummar, Kriti starrer movie trailer launched

By IANS
hum do hamare do 2021 trailer
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming family entertainer ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have unveiled the film’s trailer on Monday.

The film also features veteran stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal.

The Dinesh Vijan production takes an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to “arrange” a set of parents to impress the love of his life.

Speaking about the movie, Dinesh Vijan says, “Maddock trusts in the power of content driven films, while ‘Mimi’ was a delightful family entertainer, with ‘Hum Do Humare Do’, we take the essence of family further, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations”.

‘Hum Do Humare Do’ also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

You might also like
Entertainment

Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard on Wednesday

Entertainment

Here is why Amitabh Bachchan ended contract with pan masala brand

Entertainment

Entertainment

Samantha’s stylist receives death threats from Naga Chaitanya’s fans

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online