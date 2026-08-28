Hrithik’s son Hrehaan makes music debut; earns praise from ‘proud’ dad, grandpa

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Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has a special message for his son Hrehaan Roshan, who has commenced a musical journey.

The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor shared a glimpse of his son’s new project on Instagram and said he trusts the “innate wisdom” that guides him.

Hrithik shared a video on his Instagram story and praised Hrehaan as he made his debut as an independent artist with his first English single, ‘This Heavenly Place’. Along with the video, Hrithik wrote, “You are born with an innate wisdom Ray. I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.”

Following Hrithik’s post, filmmaker and a “proud” grandfather Rakesh Roshan also shared a post on Instagram with a beautiful message for Hrehaan. He spoke about the family’s long connection with music and praised his grandson for writing, composing and singing his own album.

Sharing a picture of Hrehaan, Rakesh wrote, “Music has always been the heartbeat of our family, and seeing you take the lead with your own album – writing, composing, & singing every word, is deeply moving. You are carving your own path with grace & brilliant artistry.”

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Hrehaan’s musical debut marks a new step for the Roshan family, which has had a strong connection with music through veteran music director Roshan Lal Nagrath and his son Rajesh Roshan. Rakesh Roshan, meanwhile, went on to build a career as a filmmaker, while Hrithik became one of Bollywood’s leading actors.

Hrehaan and his younger brother Hridhaan are Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s sons. Hrithik and Sussanne got married in December 2000 and later finalised their divorce in November 2014. The former couple continue to co-parent their two sons.

With ‘This Heavenly Place’, Hrehaan has now taken his first step as an independent artist, choosing music as his own path.

(Source: ANI)