mother of hrithik roshan
Pic Credits: The Mint

Hrithik’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests Covid Positive, Speaks On SSR Case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Pinkie Roshan, mother of actor Hrithik Roshan, has shared a post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that everyone wants the truth about his death, but no one wants to be honest.

Pinkie took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a photo of Sushant, who died on June 14 and whose death is still being probed.

Along with hashtags “prayer is powerful” and the “universe is powerful”, she posted a photo that read: “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”

She had earlier shared a post on justice for Sushant back in August.

The death was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, but after an FIR by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna, the the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau subsequently joined the investigation.

You might also like
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi opens up on her new blockbuster dance video Naach meri raani

Entertainment

Shawn Mendes Says Every Song He Has Ever Written Is about Camila Cabello

Entertainment

Gauahar Khan Denies Rumours Of Marriage With Zaid Darbar

Entertainment

Popular TV soap ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ completes 1400 episodes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.