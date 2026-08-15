Hrithik Roshan’s alleged Raya profile sparks fresh breakup rumours

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Mumbai: A photo rumored to be Hrithik Roshan’s dating app profile has added fire to his relationship with actor-musician Saba Azad.

A screenshot moving around on the internet features what looks like Hrithik’s pictures on the platform and identifies him as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur.

Whether the profile actually belongs to Hrithik and whether it is a current one is yet to be confirmed from official sources.

Due to these viral screenshots, audience are speculating separation between both the stars, even though confirmations is yet to be given by both.

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Interestingly, this is not the first time Hrithik’s alleged Raya profile has made headlines.

Similar screenshots circulated online in 2024, which was again not confirmed by any of them

Hrithik and Saba have been publicly linked since 2022. As recently as July 2026, the two were reported to have returned from a vacation together with Hrithik’s sons

For now, the Raya screenshot remains unverified.