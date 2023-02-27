Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad shares sweet goodbye kiss at airport, video surfaces

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now and the couple often manages time to find time for each other from their hectic schedules. They were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where the actress accompanied the actor as he boarded a flight with his team. Before walking towards the airport gate, they shared a goodbye kiss inside his car as the paparazzi captured them.

The video of Hrithik and Saba leaving the airport was captured by a paparazzi account named @instantbollywood on Instagram.

Hrithik and Saba were spotted for the first time at the restaurant on a dinner date, they made head turns, and slowly, the couple made their relationship official by making a public appearance. When Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar almost a year ago, Hrithik was overjoyed for his friend and wished to have another married life. While Saba is adored by the Roshan family and is close to Hrithik’s children,

Both Hrithik and Saba are a new-age modern couple, and they set a classic example of love being above everything. On the professional front, Hrithik is all set for his next Fighter along with Deepika Padukone helmed by Pathaan director.