Hrithik Roshan posts happy picture with mother, fans obsess over ‘seelan waali deewar’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a cute picture with his mother on Instagram today. Even though it is an adorable picture of the mother and son, the ‘seelan waali deewar’ has infact struck the eyes of many fans.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for the camera with a bright smile, he wore a casual black tee and grey shorts. His mother Pinky Roshan can be seen in an all-black outfit, standing on the edge of the balcony.

He captioned the image, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best” with that he added a message for his fans that read, “Now go give your mom a hug.”

However, fans are more concerned about the wrecked wall in his balcony as one comment read, “Atleast me and Duggu Bhaiya has one thing in common- damp walls near the balcony” and another person wrote, “Gaur se dekhie Hritik roshan ke ghar me silan.”

