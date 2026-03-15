Hrithik Roshan clicks selfies with fans at Jolly Grant Airport, keeps it stylish in casual travel look

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Dehradun: A relaxed airport look and a warm moment with fans marked actor Hrithik Roshan’s departure from Dehradun on Sunday morning. The Bollywood star, who had been in Uttarakhand on a private visit, was spotted at Jolly Grant Airport where he paused to take selfies with his fans before heading out.

Hrithik kept his travel style understated yet sharp. His airport outfit featured a dark zip-up hoodie layered over a bright yellow crew-neck T-shirt, paired with off-white cargo-style trousers.

The relaxed-fit pants, complete with side pockets, added to the laid-back aesthetic.

Completing the ensemble, the actor wore a light-coloured baseball cap. He rounded off the outfit with clean white athletic sneakers.

Despite the brief stop, Hrithik took time to acknowledge fans gathered at the airport. Several onlookers captured selfies with the actor. One fan even gave a red rose to the ‘War’ star.

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Meanwhile, Hrithik recently addressed speculation linking him to the upcoming film ‘Don 3’, putting rumours to rest with a public clarification. In a statement issued in February, the actor said he had never been approached for the project.

“What started off as just a rumour has now taken on an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports,” the statement read.

The third instalment of the franchise was officially announced by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in August 2023. In a teaser video, actor Ranveer Singh was introduced as the new Don, taking over the iconic role previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in earlier films.

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in ‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles.

(Source: ANI)