Hrithik-Kangana feud resurfaces after viral trend

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Mumbai: The stir about them re-igniting controversy gained pace when a viral trend “The world owes Hrithik Roshan an apology” started making rounds on the internet prompting a reply from the War actor.

Soon, Kangana followed suit by commenting on Hrithik’s post, accusing the actor of “adding fuel to the fire,” and requested him to “stop making these statements which stir up unnecessary controversies”.

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This recent online banter, among other trended social media discussions of late, has brought back to surface their infamous and long drawn-out spat which commenced in 2016 when the actors exchanged legal notices and made allegations against each other.

Although the initial case was closed by police without registering criminal cases, claiming inadequate evidence to prosecute, the tussle has resurfaced on various occasions of public comment and public discussion via social media.

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