Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Pranitha Subhash, known for her roles in southern films such as “Atharintiki Daaredi”, “Saguni”, “Porki” and “Brahma”, is set to tickle the funny bone in her upcoming Bollywood film, “Hungama 2”.

Actress Pranitha Subhash (File Photo: IANS)

The film is the second installment of Priyadarshan’s “Hungama”, which released in 2003. “Hungama 2” also stars Meezan Jafri, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty.

“Get ready for Confusion Unlimited as Priyadarshan & Ratan Jain return with reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2. Produced by #RatanJain, Hungama2 will release on 14 Aug#Priyadarshan #PareshRawal @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ @pranitha.insta @Venusmovies @hungama2film” Pranitha wrote on Instagram.

She will also be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride of India” alongside Ajay Devgan. She plays Devgn’s wife in the war-drama.

