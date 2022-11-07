Hot Seat Woes: Big B left puzzled by Neena Gupta’s question on ‘KBC 14’

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen taking over the hot seat and answering questions by well-known actress Neena Gupta in the upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, with whom he has worked in the upcoming movie ‘Uunchai’, and ‘Goodbye’, which released a few weeks ago.

The recently released promo of the television show has Big B taking over the hot-seat along with his ‘Uunchai’ co-actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Neena, as the show host, asks some interesting questions to them. While playing the game, she asks Big B: “If you get a chance to change something in your life. What will it be?”

The ‘Deewaar’ actor looks puzzled and lost in some thoughts while Anupam and Boman also wonder what will be his answer.

Moreover, Big B also recites a beautiful poem on childhood friendship and its importance. His poetry conveys the message that nothing can be more precious than friendship in life. And only friends can help in creating the most memorable memories during school days.

He says: “Mujhe bachpan mein hi in sawaalon ka jawaab mil gaya, kuch doston ke roop mein puraskar mil gaya” (I got the answers to these questions in my childhood only, and received a gift in the form of my friends).

Boman also replies to him with a poem which says that despite all the stress of job and career, a true friend is always there to support and give strength.

“Fir aaya daur jawaani ka, socha ab khul ke jeeyenge, jawaani ke josh mein ghul ke jeeyenge…..tab dost ne kaha tension mat le tera bhai hai na (Then came the era of youth, thought now we will live freely, dissolve in the enthusiasm of youth, then a friend said, don’t stress, your brother is here)”.

The promo ends with Anupam’s poetry and Neena joining them.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.