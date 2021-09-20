Hot on OTT: Alone and bored at home; Check the shows and series coming up this week

New Delhi: Here’s a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Kota Factory 2 (series on Netflix, September 24)

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More

Direction: Raghav Subbu

The show is set in Kota, which is an educational hub for IIT, medical students across the country. The show follows the life of 16-year-old youngster Vaibhav who moves to Kota from Itarsi. It beautifully depicts the life and struggles of students in the city, and their efforts to get into premium institutes. In the second season, Vaibhav’s story will continue as he decides to go to Maheshwari Classes leaving behind his friends and love interest.

Midnight Mass (series on Netflix, September 24)

Cast: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater

Creation: Mike Flanagan

The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.

Birds of Paradise (film on Amazon Prime, September 24)

Cast: Kristine Froseth, Diana Silvers, Jacqueline Bisset

Direction: Sarah Adina Smith

It’s an American film based upon the 2019 novel ‘Bright Burning Stars’ by A.K. Small.

Promising Young Woman (film on HBO Max, September 24)

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown

Direction: Emerald Fennell

The story revolves around Carey Mulligan as a young woman haunted by a traumatic past as she navigates balancing forgiveness and vengeance.