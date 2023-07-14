Hollywood comes to a halt after actors join the writers on strike

The Hollywood industry came to a halt today as actors from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) joined the ongoing strike initiated by the Writers Guild of America. The decision by SAG members to walk off sets and protest outside studios has brought the entire Hollywood to a standstill, sending shockwaves throughout the industry.

This development where Hollywood shut down comes around 11 weeks after the Writers’ demands for an increased pay and revised protection guidelines against the future use of AI in television and films were not met. The strike took a major turn after actors expressed stepped into the strike with the writers, stressing on the urgency for action on their demands.

Multiple negotiations have been made and heard between the SAG-AFTRA and major studios in the past month. The immediate consequences of the strike are already being felt across the entertainment industry. Filming schedules have been disrupted, and major studio productions have been put on hold.

Movie studios have already started reshuffling their calendars. If the strike continues to drag on, major film releases could be postponed too.

Reportedly, the cast of the much awaited film, ‘Oppenheimer’ walked out of the London premiere to join the strike. The strike is likely to cast a major setback on the movie theatres, which are already facing big challenges after the pandemic and a shift to OTT platforms. The strike could cause them a big financial challenge as well.