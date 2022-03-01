Hollywood boycotts Russia, stops release of ‘The Batman’ in the country

By WCE 8
Hollywood boycotts russia
Image credit- IANS

Los Angeles: Warner Bros. has announced that it has halted its plans to release the Robert Pattinson-starrer, ‘The Batman’. in Russia. The DC adaptation was set to release in the country on Friday (March 4).

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement quoted by ‘Variety’ in its report. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Later on Monday evening (U.S. Pacific Time), Sony Pictures also paused its plans to release ‘Morbius’, its upcoming solo film for the Marvel antihero, and all other upcoming theatrical releases in Russia.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly,” a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson said, according to ‘Variety’.

Warner Bros. and Sony’s decisions to halt the rollout of their respective superhero films in Russia followed an announcement by Disney to pause its own theatrical releases in that country, beginning with Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’. The animated film was set to premiere on March 10 in Russia.

With a production budget pegged at $200 million, ‘Variety’ noted, ‘The Batman’ will have to rely on overseas audiences to firmly supplant itself as a box office success story. “Russia generally isn’t a make-or-break territory for the success of Hollywood releases, but there is still a sizable market for a film like ‘The Batman’,” Variety said.

Looking back at last year’s releases, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ generated a robust $44 million in Russia. ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ made $32 million in the country, making it the second-biggest market for the Tom Hardy sequel following North America.

You might also like
Entertainment

School students’ satellite project named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet raises concern among fans about his health

State

Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das starts shooting for their upcoming flick in Bhubaneswar

Entertainment

Makers announce special trailer for Radhe Shyam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.