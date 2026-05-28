“His contributions to cinema continue to captivate”, PM Modi pays tribute to NTR on 103rd birth anniversary

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New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 103rd birth anniversary, remembering him as a leader committed to public welfare and a cinema icon whose work continues to inspire generations.

In a message shared on the occasion, PM Modi shared in a post on his X handle, “Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain a source of immense inspiration.”

The Prime Minister also referred to the current NDA government in Andhra Pradesh led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, describing it as committed to fulfilling NTR’s vision for the people of the state.

“The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is committed to advancing the aspirations he cherished for the people,” he added.

Born on May 28, 1923, NTR remains one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema and regional politics. A celebrated actor, producer, director and editor, he later entered politics and founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

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He went on to serve multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960), and for directing Varakatnam (1970). He also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performances in films such as Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

Actor Jr NTR also visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Thursday to pay tribute to his grandfather on the occasion of the late leader’s 103rd birth anniversary. Late NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Parvathi, and daughter Daggubati Purandeswari also paid their respects at the memorial.

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(ANI)