crush and jhope
Image credit- IANS

Hip-hop singer Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single

By IANS 0

Seoul: Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week.

The announcement was made J-Hope’s former agency on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The song “Rush Hour” will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.

Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song’s music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.

Debuting in 2012 with the single “Red Dress”, Crush is best known for songs such as “Sometimes” and “Bermuda Triangle”.

J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped “More”

You might also like
Nation

Jacqueline Fernandez again being quizzed in Rs 200 cr extortion case

Entertainment

Ayushmann-starrer ‘DoctorG’ booked for October 14 release

Entertainment

Gauri Khan advises Suhana to not date two boys at same time

Entertainment

Big B discovers ‘gyan ki shakti’ in the first crorepati of ‘KBC…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.