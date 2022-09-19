Hip-hop singer Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single

Seoul: Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week.

The announcement was made J-Hope’s former agency on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The song “Rush Hour” will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.

Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song’s music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.

Debuting in 2012 with the single “Red Dress”, Crush is best known for songs such as “Sometimes” and “Bermuda Triangle”.

J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped “More”