Hindi trailer of Odia film DAMaN releases: Ajay Devgan, Vidyut Jammwal tweets

Unquestionably, content is king, and when a film with strong substance is supported by a major star, it always helps the movie get seen by more people.

DAMaN, an Odia film starring Babushaan, will be released in Hindi on February 3. Panorama Studios announced the trailer today.

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Vidyut Jammwal tweeted the trailer on their Twitter account with the caption, “Jab badhega ek kadam badlaav ki taraf, tab banegi nayi misaal.” Presting the official Hindi trailer of #Daman In cinema on 3rd Feb, 2023.”

Based on a true story, Daman follows the journey of Dr. Siddharth Mohanty, played by Babushaan Mohanty. Who has just completed his MBBS at a government college in Bhubaneswar and is posted in a remote tribal area in the Malkangiri district in Odisha. The moving story of the movie is how, despite numerous obstacles, he leads a campaign to eradicate malaria from the 151 villages in Janbai PHC.

Written and directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, the film opened in Odisha last year, on November 4, was declared tax-free and is still running successfully.

“Our film is a true-life story appreciated not only by the common man, but also Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who believes it will inspire doctors and government officials in remote areas across the country to work selflessly and give an impetus to many such initiatives. Now Ajay sir supporting this small film with a big heart is really a sweet gesture,” said Vishal Mourya.

An acronym for Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana (Malaria Control in Inaccessible Areas), the drive has produced impressive results in 8,000 villages of 79 blocks of eight highly malaria-endemic southern Odisha district in a short span.

The World Health Organisation’s 2018 World Malaria Report lauded India for being the only country among the 11 highest-burden countries to have shown substantial progress in reducing the disease burden. In 2015, at the East Asia Summit, India had pledged to eliminate malaria by 2030.

“It is important to support inspirational stories like Daman to help support a national cause. Covid-19 had reiterated the age-old maxim ‘health is wealth’, and we should all do our bit to make our country disease free. Films like these are the need of the hour,” asserts Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman, Panorama Studios, who has produced the film with Deependra Samal of JP Motion Pictures.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Deependra Samal; co-produced by Murlidhar Chhatwani and Pinkis Pradhan, Daman also stars Dipanwit Das Mohapatra and many actors from the tribal community who have acted in a film for the first time.

Meanwhile, Ollywood actor Babushaan, took to his Instagram post showing gratitude towards Ajay Devgan and Vidyut Jammwal, “Thank you @ajaydevgan Sir and @mevidyutjammwal Sir for your kind words and support,” reads the caption.

(Inputs from IANS)