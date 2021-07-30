Here is what American model Caprice Bourret opines on having sex

American model Caprice Bourret has said that wives should never say no to their husband’s requests for sex, even when they don’t feel like it. She reportedly said so when interacting to OK! Magazine.

Caprice reportedly said that — say yes to sex because it’s only ten minutes. The 49 years old model married to Ty Comfort, 55 and the couple have two offspring Jett and Jax.

The model, 49, believes women should agree to the sexual demands of their partner because it would not last long, and is a great stress reliever.

Caprice has advised women to stop complaining in the bedroom, and to simply get it over and done with.

“You can’t say ‘I’m tired’ or ‘I have a headache’ – no! Take one for the team, it’s between five to ten minutes of your life,” she reportedly told OK! magazine.

“Men are simple creatures – you feed them, give them compliments and sex and they are happy. It’s the best stress reliever,” Caprice said to OK! Magazine, reported Mirror.co.uk.

Caprice also said that regular sex with her husband Ty Comfort during the first lockdown last year helped her to deal with the mental anguish and fear surrounding the global health crisis.