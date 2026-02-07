‘Hera Pheri 3’ faces fresh legal trouble over franchise rights

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the popular movie franchise, Hera Pheri, has landed in a fresh legal trouble as a South Indian producer has claimed that the Firoz Nadiadwala doesn’t own the rights to the franchise. This means fans have to wait longer as the production of the film is in jeopardy.

According to sources, Seven Arts International Limited, a South Indian production house, has approached the Madras High Court has claimed that Firoz Nadiadwala does not own the copyrights to the Hera Pheri franchise. So, he does not have the right to produce the sequel.

The Seven Arts International Limited has revealed that Firoz Nadiadwala had permission only for one Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam hit ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ (1989). However, he not only produced a sequel ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ in 2006 but also sold the rights for the third part to a third party with out their consent.

He claimed that he took legal action as they had bought the copyrights to the franchise from the original Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989) and its Hindi remake Hera Pheri (2000) in 2022.

The managing director of the production house revealed that they could not take legal action earlier as they were not aware that Nadiadwala has sold the rights to the third part. Now, the matter has now escalated into a major legal battle.

With this, the court will reportedly deciding whether ‘Hera Pheri 3’ can legally move forward given the present situation.