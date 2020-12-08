Dharmendra Birthday

Hema Malini Wishes Dharmendra On His Birthday, As Actor Turns 85

Bhubaneswar: Actor tuned politcian Hema Malini wished Dharmendra a very happy birthday as the legendary actor turned 85 on Tuesday.

Dharmendra was born into a Jat Sikh family in Punjab’s Ludhaina district in 1935.

Hema shared few pictures of herself with Dharmendra and thanked fans for their love and blessings for the both of them. She tweeted “Today we celebrate Dharamji’s birthday. It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last. Thank u for all the love Folded hands.”

Bobby Deol And Sunny Deol also wished their father on his birthday on their Instagram page.

 

