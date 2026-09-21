Have to postpone: Samay Raina reacts to December wedding rumours with Medha Shankr

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Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina and actor Medha Shankr have become the subject of wedding rumours after a social media post alleged that the two were planning to get married in December 2026.

Putting an end to the rumours, Samay Raina reacted to the speculation on Sunday with a hilarious post that asked, “Samay Raina to marry Medha Shankr in December?”

Sharing the post, he wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr, sorry, will have to postpone.” The comedian also added the song “Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate” to the post, taking a cheeky dig at the December wedding claim.

Medha later re-shared Samay’s Instagram story and responded with a series of laughing emojis. She also shared a meme about the ongoing rumours, writing, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

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The wedding speculation comes after Medha recently appeared on the second season of Samay’s ‘India’s Got Latent’. She joined the panel alongside actor Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma. Their appearance led to more chatter about the two on social media. However, neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Ginnyy Wedss Sunny 2’ which also starred Avinash Tiwary. The film hit theatres on April 24 earlier this year. Medha Shankar rose to fame with her breakout role as Shraddha Joshi in the 2023 biographical drama film 12th Fail. She played real-life officer Shraddha Joshi opposite actor Vikrant Massey.

(Source: ANI)