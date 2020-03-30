Have Alia and Ranbir moved in together?
Photo: South Asians News Portal

Have Alia and Ranbir moved in together? Video triggers rumours

By IANS
Mumbai: Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor living in together? A video trending on social media is being considered as evidence by many fans to boost such a speculation.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen taking a stroll in the compound of a building. The two stars are in workout gear, and are accompanied by their dog.

The video was posted by celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

“#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at their apartment compound with their doggie Lionel #viralbhayani @viralbhayani,” wrote the photographer.

