Hashtags celebrating Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest trend on Twitter

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after interrogating her for three days to explore a possible drug angle in the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Within minutes of the arrest, hashtags that started trending on Twitter were celebrating the development.

On Tuesday afternoon, the hashtag #RheaArrested started to trend along with #RheaChakraborty, #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice and #sorrybabu.

“A step closer to justice

#RheaArrested

#RheaChakraborty

#WorldUnitedForSSRJustice,” tweeted a user.

“Thanks for who are all supporting for sushant…Some people really didn’t knew the value of SSR, that how talented he was and how he took cared for everyone….But he always in our hearts #RheaArrested #Flag4SSR #UnitedForSSRJustice #JusticeForSSR,” tweeted another user.

“Please notice Rhea wave gesture when she board the Van today , anybody noticed ?? #RheaArrested,” asked another user reacting to Rhea’s unexpected gesture of waving at the media before boarding the van that took her for medical checkup on Tuesday.

While the above hashtags are being used to rejoice the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty by the NCB, the hashtag #sorrybabu is mostly being used to take sarcastic jibes at the actress. This is because Rhea had reportedly uttered the words “Sorry Babu” after seeing her late boyfriend Sushant’s dead body at the hospital.

“Finally ! Finally ! Finally ! So happy rhea is arrested now #sorrybabu Congratulations India,” tweeted a user.

“Sorry babu riya #sorrybabu,” shared another user.

“KARMA is not a theory its a reality #sorrybabu,” tweeted another user.

While netizens celebrated Rhea’s arrest in the drug case, a section of Twitterati also demanded that the actress should be arrested for allegedly playing a role in her boyfriend Sushant’s death.

“This is just a beginning! don’t forget that she is arrested in drug case but We want her arrested in sush’s murder case also. But still Congratulations India specially SSR warriors who gave 2-3 months in this case #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice #SorryBabu #RheaArrested #RheaChakraborty,” tweeted a user.