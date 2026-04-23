Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passes away due to cardiac arrest at 30

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New Delhi: Haryanvi actress and singer Divyanka Sirohi passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 30 at her residence in Uttar Pradesh. Her last rites were performed by her family at Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad.

It is being reportedly said that Divyanka Sirohi need medical emergency and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doc tors on arrival.

Divyanka’s unexpected death has brought a major shock to fans, family and the Haryanvi Haryanvi music and film industry. She made her own place in the regional entertainment and worked alongside Haryanvi artists.

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She was featured in more than 50 Haryanvi songs and worked with several leading names in the industry such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD.

Divyanka was born on November 19, 1996 and pursued BCA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut and MBA degree from Sikkim. She leaves behind her father, and two siblings, one brother and two sisters.