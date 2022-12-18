Harrdy Sandhu completes 10 years in industry, says grateful to fans

Mumbai: Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu, who is known for his song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, ‘Kya Baat Ay’ and several others, has completed a decade of his journey in the industry.

He began his journey with the album ‘This is Harrdy Sandhu,’ which was released in 2012. Sandhu rose to fame after the release of his song ‘Soch’ a year later.

The singer said in a statement: “I am ever grateful for everything this industry has given to me. This decade seems to have flown by in a blink. All the credit goes to the fans for making the song a success.”

“I hope you guys continue to shower love on my songs.”

In these ten years, he has released more than 20 singles and contributed to eight movie albums. His songs such as ‘Soch’, ‘Naah’, ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’, ‘Backbone’, ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’ and ‘Naah Goriye’, have gone on to become chartbusters.

He recently also sang the revamped version of ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0,’ with ‘Nikhita Gandhi,’ for the film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ which stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.