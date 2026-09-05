Happy Teachers’ Day 2026: 5 Times when Bollywood actors taught lessons on screen as educators

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New Delhi: Each year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated in India to honour the tireless efforts and guidance of the teachers in shaping students’ careers and lives across the nation. Bollywood actors have frequently portrayed teachers on screen, capturing the ever-growing bond between educators and their pupils.

Therefore, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, let’s look at some of the most memorable performances where actors brought to life the power of a teacher.

Hrithik Roshan

In the 2019 blockbuster ‘Super 30′, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of real-life mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches underprivileged children to clear the tough IIT entrance examinations. Directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, the film contrasts private coaching centers driven by profit with the personal sacrifices of a mentor genuinely devoted to his students’ success. The film was released in 2019.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s iconic portrayal of Ram Shankar Nikumbh in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ is often the first Bollywood film that comes to mind when we think of Teacher’s Day. In the film, he notices eight-year-old Ishaan struggling with dyslexia and uses creative, compassionate methods to help him overcome his reading disorder. Ultimately, the movie serves as a touching tribute to the transformative role educators play in a child’s life.

Rani Mukerji

In the movie, the actress Rani Mukerji portrayed the role of a teacher with Tourette’s syndrome who takes on the challenge of teaching a class of underprivileged students. The movie explored her efforts as a teacher to connect with students who had completely given up on education and were indulging in various unlawful activities. It was directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and was a major hit at the box office.

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Amitabh Bachchan

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s critically acclaimed film ‘Black’, Amitabh Bachchan portrays an unconventional educator dedicated to teaching Rani Mukerji’s character, who is deaf and blind. The story centres on their deep bond as he tirelessly guides her to communicate, read, and write, ultimately empowering her to break through the physical barriers of her disabilities.

Boman Irani

In the hit movie ‘3 Idiots’, Boman Irani delivers an iconic performance as Professor Viru Sahastrabudhe, affectionately nicknamed “Virus.” For most of the film, he is depicted as a strict, unyielding director who demands perfection while ignoring his students’ passions and creative talents until Aamir Khan’s character, a bright and inventive student, challenges his rigid outlook. Ultimately, the story highlights the dynamic conflict and eventual understanding between an uncompromising educator and a forward-thinking student.

Teachers’ Day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

He was the first Vice President of independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

(Source: ANI)