Happy birthday Salman Khan: The “Dabangg” actor of Bollywood turns 57

Salman Khan is one of the most popular movie stars in the world. Apart from his exceptional abilities, Salman is well known for his charming personality and impeccable fashion sense. The actor has always been the one to set new fashion trends in Bollywood, whether it’s wearing middle-part hair for a movie character, wearing bracelets or ear hoops, or going bare-chested. His style statement has evolved significantly, but he has consistently won over the audience. All of his recent films have set box office records, making him one of the highest paid actors in the industry.

Salman has given some of the “all-time blockbuster” movies that have broken many box office records during his acting career. Some of his blockbuster movies are, “Maine Pyaar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”, “Judwa”, “Tere Naam”, “Dabangg”, “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Bajarangi Bhaijaan” and many more.

Although Salman made his acting debut as a supporting actor in the 1988 film ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi,” it was not his official debut. Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 1989 romantic family drama ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ catapulted him to fame and helped him win female audiences’ hearts.

The 2002 hit-and-run incident resulted in the death of a person and the injury of four people. Salman was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment by a sessions court in Mumbai. Bollywood’s sweetheart also faced trials for hunting blackbuck during the shooting of the movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain” back in 1998.

The fact that he has hosted numerous popular TV shows such as ‘Bigg Boss’ and ’10 Ka Dum’ demonstrates that Bhaijaan has left no stone unturned in entertaining his audience. Aside from that, Sallu Bhai is known for launching the careers of several actors and inspiring many people to reach their fitness goals. He also runs the ‘Being Human Foundation,” an NGO that helps underprivileged people in India. Throughout it all, Salman never forgets to give his fans his “Eidi” by delivering 100 crores in success each year.

Salman owns a production company called SKBH Productions (Salman Khan Being Human Productions). Money that will be generated from film productions will be donated to Being Human. He also announced a 50% discount on all offerings from his brand Being Human from December 25 to 27.To mark this occasion, the brand announced a festive sale for three days.

On this beautiful occasion, we greet “Salman Khan,” the Dabangg of Bollywood, a very happy birthday and express our gratitude for creating memorable characters to remember.