Happy Birthday: Heartthrob Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan turns 49 today.

The beloved star of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, turns 49 today. One of Hindi cinema’s greatest talents, the handsome man is best known for his versatility, exceptional acting skills, effortless dance moves, unmatched looks, and charm on screen. In his acting career, Hrithik Roshan has experienced both real highs and real lows. But since the release of his debut film, “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,” nothing has stopped him from remaining a national heartthrob.

Often considered the last superstar, Hrithik has been entertaining audiences with his on-screen performances for over 20 years. Today, on his birthday, we look at a few of his varied roles that proved his mettle as an actor.

In the course of his acting career, Roshan has produced some very outstanding films like “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,” “Koi Mil Gaya,” “Dhoom 2,” “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” “Lakshya,” “Super 30,” “War,” and many more.

Hrithik Roshan entered the Hindi film industry as a leading actor at the turn of the 21st century. In the 1980s, he appeared as a child actor in his father’s films. The actor is known for his Greek god-like looks and lithe dancing skills, but his on-screen character choices are often overlooked. Although the actor doesn’t appear in more than one movie a year, he has always experimented with his characters on screen. Hrithik has never been a stereotyped figure in his 20-year career on screen, but he has played some very different characters.

In his upcoming movie, the talented actor is currently set to play the pilot in Siddharth Anand’s “The Fighter,” billed as the Indian film industry’s first aerial action film. Hrithik Roshan will also return in a sequel to Kabir in the War, which will be released soon.In one of his recent interviews, the superstar also confirmed that he will return as the critically acclaimed character Krish in the long-awaited fourth instalment of the franchise, Krish 4, in late 2023.

On this beautiful occasion, we wish “Hrithik Roshan,” the superstar of Bollywood, a very happy birthday and express our gratitude for creating entertaining characters to remember.