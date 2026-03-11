Hansika Motwani divorces husband Sohael Khaturiya, refuses alimony

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actress Hansika Motwani officially ended marriage and took divorce with businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya in Mumbai today.

This separation was a mutual decision and with concerns of both with Hansika filing separation through a mutual consent petition and reportedly chose not take anything in settlement.

In the submitted petition it said that the couple used to fight over minor things making it difficult to live under the same roof. So they came to a conclusion that them parting ways would be the best option.

Family of both made collective efforts to make situations and conditions better but the efforts didn’t lead them to anywhere as they are now divorced.

Actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in December 2022. Before marriage the couple were dating for years. The couple don’t have any child together. Speculations which had been surfacing from a long time of their separation has been cleared now.

