Haiwaan opens slow at box office, earns ₹3 crore on day 1

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Mumbai: The much awaited film ‘Haiwaan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan has got a sluggish response in terms of box office collection.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is said to have accumulated around 3 crore nett in India for its first day collections.

As per reports, the film witnessed a nearly 11% occupancy across 7,224 shows on its day one at the theatres. The total estimated India gross for day one stands at 3.60 crore while on the other hand, 1 crore has been accounted for from the overseas markets making the worldwide gross of the film somewhere at 4.60 crore.

Haiwaan sees the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen together after 17 long years since their last collaboration Tashan.

The movie Haiwaan is also facing immense competition from Hanumman Ansh and Mirzapur The Movie.

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Hanumman Ansh continues to be in the race and has managed a considerable 10.50 crore on its sixth Friday making its overall box office earnings around 173.63 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mirzapur The Movie has raked in approximately 9 crore in India for its second Friday and stand at around 157.45 crore.

In Haiwaan, the story revolves around Shyam, a blind caretaker who is framed for the murder of a retired judge but must then fight to save the retired judge’s daughter from a vengeful killer and uncovering a certain secret that turns the plot of this tale upside down.

This much awaited film, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles and is produced on an estimated budget of 130 crore.

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