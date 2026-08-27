Veteran actor-producer GV Narayana Rao passes away at 73

Advertisement

New Delhi: Veteran Telugu actor-producer Gullapalli Venkata Narayana Rao has passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday. It is being said that he was facing health issues.

The last rites of GV Narayana Rao will be conducted tomorrow at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam Crematorium in Jubilee Hills. He was a good friend of Actor Chiranjeevi.

His death has left the entire film industry in mourning. Many top actors and film personalities shared their grief and paid tribute to him.

Advertisement

G V Narayana Rao acted in over 100 Telugu films in a career of five decades. He played the lead role in nearly 40 of them.

Some of his notable films are Anthuleni Katha (1976), Oka Oori Katha (1977) ,Chilakamma Cheppindi (1977), Oorikichina Maata (1981), Mutyala Pallaki (1982), Chattaniki Kallu Levu (1981), Manchu Pallaki (1982), Raja Vikramarka (1990), Gang Leader (1991), Hitler (1997), Skylab (2021).

Also Read: Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passes away at 77