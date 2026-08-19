Guru Randhawa releases new song ‘Marzi’ after ‘Fine Shyt’ controversy, calls it a song about “ownership”

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Mumbai: After the controversial song ‘Fine Shyt’, singer Guru Randhawa has released another song titled ‘Marzi’. The singer shared the song on his Instagram handle.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, the song’s lyrics were penned by Gurjit Gill. The singer shared the song on his Instagram handle.

Guru Randhawa described the song as a track about “ownership and choices.”

“This song is about ownership – of your choices, your circle, your story. Punjab doesn’t ask for a seat at the table. We build our own table. This is for everyone who has forged their own path from the ground up, call their own shots and lives life entirely on their own terms,” said Guru Randhawa as quoted in a press note shared by the singer’s team.

Guru Randhawa’s recent song ‘Fine Shyt’ landed in the middle of a social media controversy, with several users calling out its lyrics, title and portrayal of women in the music video.

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The song faced backlash from some viewers who described it as “cringe” and accused it of presenting female corporate workers in a way they found inappropriate.

Much of the criticism was around the office setting of the video and the way the women are shown dancing around Randhawa’s character.

Reacting to the backlash, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang calm down calm down calm down fam.”

This is not the first time Randhawa has faced criticism over the portrayal of women in one of his songs. Earlier, his track ‘Azul’ was also criticised by some viewers over allegations that its video sexualised schoolgirls.

(Source: ANI)