Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakh for Assam flood relief

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Mumbai: Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has extended financial support to the Assam Flood Relief efforts in 2026.

According to his team, the singer has donated Rs 5 lakh to aid emergency relief operations in the flood-affected regions of Upper Assam.

In a press note, Randhawa said, “The devastation in Assam is heartbreaking, and we cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this crisis alone. While rescue teams and administrative authorities are doing their best, I appeal to everyone nationwide to pitch in and support the recovery.”

Earlier today, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita M Ambani announced a contribution of Rs 21 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support families affected by devastating floods in the state.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest solidarity are with the people of Assam. My heart goes out to every family who has been affected by these devastating floods. Please know that you are not alone,” said Nita Ambani, as quoted by a release.

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Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the flood-affected Nepalikhuti area in Sivasagar district to assess the prevailing situation and review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the administration.

The Chief Minister interacted with flood-affected residents, heard their concerns, and took stock of the damage caused by the floods. He also reviewed the ongoing relief operations and directed officials to ensure timely assistance to all affected families.

Accompanied by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika and senior officials from the district administration, Chief Minister Sarma surveyed the flood-damaged zones near the Assam-Nagaland border, where deluge waters caused extensive loss to life, property, and agricultural livelihoods.

(Source: ANI)