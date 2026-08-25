‘Gunmaaster G9’ teaser out: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza’s love story meets brutal action

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): The first glimpse of ‘Gunmaaster G9’ starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana has finally been unveiled, giving audiences a first look at the action romance ahead of its November release.

The film’s teaser introduces audiences to the action-packed world of ‘Gunmaaster G9’ while also giving a glimpse of the chemistry between its lead cast.

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D’Souza appear as husband and wife, with the lead protagonist gradually stepping into a dangerous world. His character asks to be kept alive until he reaches the “threshold” of his love.

The intense love story intertwines with violence and chaos, with guns, close-range combat, armed police and a dangerous criminal world taking centre-stage.

Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi said, “Adi and I have worked together in the past, and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically, and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film– an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved!” as per a press release.

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Director Aditya Datt added, “Gunmaaster G9 is a film in which Emraan Hashmi leaves no stone unturned in protecting the love of his life from everything that threatens her. The film combines action, romance and music to give all Emraan Hashmi fans a complete entertainer.”

Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Deepak Mukut have brought together Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Datt once again, nearly two decades after their first collaboration in 2005.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and introducing Abhishek Singh. ‘Gunmaaster G9’ is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

(Source: ANI)