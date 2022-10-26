Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Released

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer has been released. Notably, this film is going to be streamed on November 25 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The trailer portrays the Guardian, Chris Pratt, aka Star-Lord, and is on a mission to make Christmas a memorable one. Not only this but also it is shown in the trailer that Star-Lord is very sad because of Gamora’s departure and to make him happy, Yondu Udonta goes on a journey to Earth in search of his life partner.

The Marvel Studios special presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is written and directed by James Gunn. The executive producers of the upcoming American television special are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.