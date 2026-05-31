Grateful I get to do life with you: Naga Chaitanya on wife’s birthday

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New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account and shared random pictures on wife Sobhita Dhulipala 34th birthday with a heartfelt caption.

Actor shares random pictures with his wife to wish her Happy Birthday on Instagram and has written a beautiful and heartfelt line for her in the caption.

In the caption Chaitanya writes, “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad . Grateful I get to do life with you.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

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Before getting married to Sobhita, Actor Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but they announced separation in the year 2021. The announcement was made just four years after the marriage and said that they have decided to part ways but they will continue to cherish the friendship that they had built in several years of togetherness.

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)