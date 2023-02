Grammy Awards: Beyonce wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Renaissance’

Los Angeles: Hollywood singer Beyonce led the pack at the 65th Grammy Awards. Her song “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and her song “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance. The two tunes have a place with her 2022 collection ‘Renaissance’.

Beyonce wasn’t present at the ceremony to collect the award and her honours were accepted by the presenters.

‘Renaissance’, which was released on July 29, 2022, is the seventh studio album by Beyonce. It’s Her first solo studio release since aLemonade’ and is also the first instalment of a trilogy project.

Beyonce wrote and produced the album with Nova Wav, The-Dream, Symbolyc One, A. G. Cook, Honey Dijon, Beam, Tricky Stewart, BloodPop, Skrillex, Hit-Boy, No I.D. and P2J. Beam, Grace Jones and Tems appear as guest vocalists on the album.

Upon its release, ‘Renaissance’ garnered the record for the most single-day streams for an album by a female artist on Spotify in 2022, with over 43 million streams, only to be later surpassed by Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’.

