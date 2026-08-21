Govinda once recalled mother’s warning about Sunita Ahuja: “dhokha diya toh bheekh mangega”

Advertisement

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda’s and Sunita Ahuja’s old interview is now viral amid the fresh debate in regard to the marriage of the duo.

Govinda in the throwback interview shared an incident where his late mother Nirmala Ahuja was very much fond of Sunita and had also cautioned him that if he would ever cheated Sunita he would be “bheekh mangega”.

Further, Govinda added that his mother considered his wife Sunita as the “Laxmi” of their house.

According to him, his mother felt that after getting married to him and entering his family Sunita brought wealth and prosperity into their lives.

Advertisement

The resurfacing of the interview comes days after Govinda and Sunita’s equation got back into public radar after Sunita withdrew her divorce against the actor.

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha also confirmed that they have indeed cancelled the divorce and stated that family matters should be resolved within the family itself.

Govinda tied the knot with Sunita in 1987. The couple has two children; daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

While their marriage was not in the limelight initially, Govinda went on to confirm it after their daughter’s birth.