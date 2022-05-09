Govinda-Krushna Abhishek fallout: The comedian tears up as he misses his uncle

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and actor Govinda are often on the news regarding the turbulence in their relationship. Recently, the stand-up comedian shared an emotional message for his uncle during his appearance on Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

Talking to Maniesh during the show, Krushna teared up as when he was asked about his mama Govinda and their unpleasant relations. Krushna said that he misses Govinda, and feels that he misses him too.

Krushna was a guest on ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’ where the host asked him about his unending rift with Govinda. Maniesh also promised him that no edits or cuts will be made to his response to the question.

An emotional Krushna said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that.”

 

