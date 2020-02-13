Gorgeous models walked the ramp at Tiara Beauty pageant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 5th edition of the Tiara beauty pageants Miss and Mrs Odisha Intercity 2020 was held on Monday at Utkal Rangamancha here in Odisha. While K R Santoshini won the Tiara Miss Odisha title Minakhsi Pattanaik bagged the Tiarah Miss Teen Odisha award.

Many gorgeous models walked the ramp to contest in the beauty pageant. It was an intercity beauty contest. Many models of the Odisha Fashion Villa won the awards.

Milan Panda won Dasee Miss Odisha title in the Tiara beauty pageant while Simran was conferred with the Dasee Miss Teen Odisha title.

The winner models will go to Mumbai for the final Tiara Miss India 2020.

“Last year models and teens of Fashion Villa had made it to the national contest, intimated Abhijit Mohanty, Founder of Fashion Villa organization.