Gopi Bahu releases first teaser of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 on Instagram: Watch

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who essayed the role of Gopi Bahu in the first season of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ daily TV soap released the teaser of the second chapter of the TV show on her social media page.

Devoleena took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the upcoming second season of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. She captioned it “We are back by popular demand.”

Devoleena was last seen in reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She will be seen reprising the role ‘Gopi Bahu’ in the second season of the upcoming TV show. The character had garnered huge popularity.

It has been believed that makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya probably decided to go for the second season of the show influenced by a viral rap video by Yashraj Mukhate. It was seen in the video that Gopi Bahu’s mother-in-law Kokila asks her, “Rasode mein Kaun Tha?”