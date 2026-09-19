Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal 5 locks its release date for January 2027

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Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal 5 has finally got its release date, the announcement was made by Rohit Shetty revealing its January 7, 2027 release.

Rohit Shetty announced the release date on social media on Saturday along with a teaser for the fifth film in the popular franchise. Sharing the announcement, Rohit Shetty wrote, “LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY… BAS, NOTHING ELSE 8TH JAN 2027.”

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor.

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Rohit Shetty had announced in March that Akshay Kumar will join the fifth part. In the video, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor are seen celebrating Sharman Joshi’s return, followed by Akshay’s surprise entry.

The film brings the ‘Golmaal’ gang back to theatres almost a decade after ‘Golmaal Again’ (2017). The story of ‘Golmaal 5’ is still a secret.It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez with T-Series.

The Original Gangster ‘Golmaal’ was released in the year 2006. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor. The film went on to become a popular comedy and was followed by three more instalments.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty reveals plan for Golmaal 5 after three years of announcing it