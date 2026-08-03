‘Gokul 1757’: New historical drama to bring a forgotten chapter of history to life

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Mumbai: A new historical drama, ‘Gokul 1757’, has been officially announced, with the makers unveiling the film’s first teaser poster.

Described as being inspired by a true event, the project aims to bring to life what the makers call “a forgotten chapter of history” and “a saga of courage buried in time.”

According to the announcement shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Gokul 1757’ is set to go on floors soon.

The film is written and directed by Sanjeev Gupta and is backed by Kandarp Entertainment, along with producers Sada Bhuvad, Harshal Anjaria, Sudhir Dixit, Lalit Choudhary, and Sanjeev Gupta.

The film’s technical team includes Nidhi Dharitree as lyricist, Shirish Gathe as music composer, Rohan Patel for the background score, Santosh Kumar as cinematographer, and Sanjeev Gupta as editor.

The project is being produced under the Kandarp Entertainment banner.

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Sharing the announcement on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘GOKUL 1757’ ANNOUNCED – TEASER POSTER UNVEILED… Inspired by a true event… A forgotten chapter of history brought to life… A saga of courage buried in time… #Gokul1757 is set to go on floors soon.

Written and directed by Sanjeev Gupta, the film is produced by Kandarp Entertainment, Sada Bhuvad, Harshal Anjaria, Sudhir Dixit, Lalit Choudhary, and Sanjeev Gupta.

Lyrics by Nidhi Dharitree… Music by Shirish Gathe… Background score by Rohan Patel… Cinematography by Santosh Kumar… Editing by Sanjeev Gupta.

A Kandarp Entertainment production… More details will be revealed soon.”

(Source: ANI)