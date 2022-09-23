chiranjeevi salman khan thaar maar
Image credit- IANS

GodFather: Chiranjeevi, Salman’s single gets over 11 million views

By IANS 0

Chennai: The lyrical video of ‘Thaar Maar’, the first single from director Mohan Raja’s ‘GodFather‘, featuring megastars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, has now garnered a whopping 11 million views on YouTube.

The mass dance number, which has Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan setting the dance floor on fire with their peerless style and classy steps, is still trending on YouTube.

The song that glorified the stardom of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi has been composed by S. Thaman and choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung the catchy foot-tapping number that has lyrics by Anantha Sriram.

‘GodFather’, one of the biggest action entertainers of all time, features Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

R.B. Choudary and N.V. Prasad are producing the movie in a grand fashion under the banners of Konidela Productions and Super Good Films and Konidela Surekha is presenting it. Nirav Shah has cranked the camera for this film which has art direction by Suresh Selvarajan.

‘GodFather’ is scheduled for a grand release in Telugu and Hindi during Dasara, 2022 on October 5.

You might also like
Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan poses with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on ‘Ponniyin Selvan’…

Entertainment

Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged

Entertainment

Actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life imprisonment for killing mother

State

Odia film actor Babushaan admitted to hospital in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.