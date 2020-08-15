Mumbai: Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family members, fans and colleagues from the industry observed a prayer meet on Saturday.

Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram account and posted a video of her family chanting prayers for Sushant at their residence in Bihar.

“Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus,” Shweta captioned the clip.

On Friday, Shweta had requested people to come together and collectively pray for the late actor on August 15 at 10 am.

On Saturday, remembering Sushant, his fans have made #GlobalPrayersForSSR one of the top trends on Twitter.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who reportedly dated Sushant for a while, also prayed for Sushant.

Sharing a picture of her folded hands, Kriti wrote: “Because its always a good time to pray. Sending out Prayers and Positivity. May the truth shine soon. Today, this independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right.”

Kriti tagged her post with #jaihind #happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #MayTruthPrevail #LoveBeforeHate.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande called him a “Miracle-Man”.

“Miracle-Man.. A Startling soul..An awe-inspiring personality.You will be missed Sushant,” Ankita wrote on Instagram while praying for Sushant.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev too joined the online campaign of #GlobalPrayersForSSR.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet, where we can see Baba Ramdev performing havan in the memory of the late actor.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They have demanded a CBI investigation into his death.