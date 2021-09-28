Global Citizens Live: Priyanka Chopra’s appearance convinces ARMYs of BTS’ India Tour

International superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently hosted in the Global Citizens event in Paris. She looked beautiful in dramatic blue floral ensemble that she paired with golden fairy-tale sandals.

The actress posted a video on her gram saying, “Guess where I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris.” Her excitement on being a part of the evening is clearly visible in the video.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA AS HOST FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL 😍🔥 @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/2mpd78xVGn — best of priyanka chopra (@ChopraBest) September 25, 2021

The event’s broadcast on social media opened with a pre-recorded performance by k-pop superstars BTS in Seoul. The septet performed their 2021 hit single ‘Butter’ from Namdaemun (Sungnyemun Gate), a historical landmark in South Korea.

However, Indian BTS ARMYs were surprised to see the band’s performance followed up by PC’s big appearance. Another famous Indian star, Anil Kapoor, also joined the starry lineup for the evening. Being proud to see the talents representing our nation, Twitteratis went as far as comparing the Bollywood stars to BTS and saying “What BTS is to KOREA is what they (Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor) are to INDIA.”

PS- I feel so proud seeing PRIYANKA CHOPRA and ANIL KAPOOR representing INDIA out their, I never expected to see them while waiting for BTS to perform…!!

What BTS is to KOREA is what they too are to INDIA, the two MEGA STARS 🇮🇳✨ pic.twitter.com/a8nU2KAW0G — Tae’s Wife 🐯💜 (@_aesTAEtic_v) September 25, 2021

“Prides of their country” wrote another fan mentioning BTS and Priyanka in its tweet.

Priyanka Chopra hosting I told ya’ll BTS coming to India — paridhee⁷⛓🎸| sam loml (@pasteltanniess) September 25, 2021

Honestly believe me the day when Priyanka × BTS interaction happens it’s gonna go down in History like the sky is gonna trun pink & purple and they gonna bless us with some very motivational words and many positive things..

There I said it. pic.twitter.com/93VqexfrNf — D.🍁 (@Confusedsoul22) September 25, 2021

PC also took to her Instagram sharing a couple of her photos clicked before the evening took off. She captioned the image, “An Evening in Paris…. ❤️”