KISS students watch Odia film ‘Pratikshya’ in theatre

Bhubaneswar: A group of students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar visited a theatre hall in the capital city and watched Odia super hit film ‘Pratikshya’. They had been invited by ‘Pratikshya’ film unit to watch the movie.

On Friday a big group of girls from KISS visited a theatre in Bhubaneswar and watched Odia movie ‘Pratikshya’. It is to be noted that after its release on December 5, the film is still going housefull in some theatres of the capital city. Before this, Odia film ‘DAMaN’ had run for long days in the theatres.

Based on a short story written by noted writer Gourahari Das, the plot of ‘Pratikshya’ revolves around sorrow, happiness as well as failure and success of an Odia middle class family.

After watching the film the students said that they are very much happy to watch the film. They thanked the film unit for inviting them.