“Genuine human error…”: Ram Charan apologises after calling Jasprit Bumrah a footballer

Advertisement

Bhopal: Ram Charan has apologised to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah after mistakenly referring to him as a footballer during an event of ‘Peddi’ in Bhopal.

The actor’s back-to-back slip-ups at the event have quickly gone viral on social media, triggering widespread reactions online.

The Bhopal event for the upcoming film was held on Saturday and featured AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the film’s cast and crew. During an interactive session, Ram Charan was asked to describe some of India’s leading cricket stars in a few words.

The actor reportedly described Sachin Tendulkar’s journey as a “long, legendary run”, called MS Dhoni “calm and cool”, referred to Rohit Sharma as “everybody’s man”, and used the word “Fire” for Virat Kohli.

However, when asked about Jasprit Bumrah, Ram Charan said, “Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football ap football ko itne aage bada rahe ho. Love you,” as per online videos on X.

Clips of the moment have spread rapidly across social media platforms, with users reacting through memes and jokes. The actor later acknowledged the error and posted an apology on X.

Advertisement

Taking to the platform, Ram Charan wrote, “Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd.”

He added, “I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Peddi’ has recently been released, showcasing Ram Charan in multiple sporting avatars including cricket, wrestling and sprinting. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Telugu film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas under producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 23